HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted the driver of an SUV to the hospital after, officials said, an accident in Hialeah left him trapped inside his vehicle, Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the rescue after, they said, the driver collided with a dump truck along the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, near Mile Marker 39.

The driver of the SUV was pinned inside the vehicle after the impact. Crews were able to extricate him.

Paramedics airlifted him to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

