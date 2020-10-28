Crews extinguish fire at NW Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that sparked at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 46th Street and 23rd Avenue, Tuesday night.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the rear of the two-story building.

Crews cut through security bars on the first floor windows of the structure to reach the source of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

