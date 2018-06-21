Crews dismantle abandoned sailboat on Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A sailboat left stranded for weeks on a South Florida beach has finally been removed.

Towboat crews struggled to pluck the abandoned vessel all Thursday morning from the sand, near Harding Street.

Crews used heavy equipment to dismantle the boat while curious onlookers stood close by taking pictures and video.

“It was a nice tourist attraction,” said one spectator. “We all get to climb aboard and take pictures.”

The boat’s owner originally planned to sail to Key Largo but didn’t get too far.

It remained on the sandy beach after washing ashore over a month ago.

Officials said they had no problem with the vessel that often attracted crowds.

“It never really posed any threats to public safety at all,” said Hollywood Beach Officer Christian Lata.

The city decided to call in experts to remove the impromptu tourist attraction.

Before the sailboat was dragged out and destroyed, crews checked for any turtle nests in the area.

The sailboat was eventually broken up into pieces along the Hollywood Broadwalk and hoisted into two dumpsters.

“We do it all,” said Kevin Collins, with Tow BoatU.S.

