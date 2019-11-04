Crews cap gas leak in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have capped a gas leak in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and 12th Avenue, just before 11 a.m., Monday.

A construction crew was working in the area when a gas line was struck, officials said.

7News cameras captured the area blocked off by yellow caution tape.

The gas company was contacted to respond to the scene and shut off the gas.

The road reopened a few hours after the gas company fixed the leak.

