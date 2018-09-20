Crews begin to remove bus that crashed into Miami building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have begun the process of removing a bus that crashed into a Miami building.

The bus crashed into a building at the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street on Sunday, but concerns about the stability of the structure left the bus stuck there for days.

“There is a concern that as soon as you remove that bus, the building might collapse,” said City of Miami spokesperson Stephanie Severino.

The bus remained in the building for days after the crash while inspectors and code enforcers surveyed the structure.

Crews have brought in a crane, support beams and specialty tools in an attempt to make a successful removal.

The crash happened after the transit bus and a pickup truck collided, causing the bus to slam into the building. The impact sent 10 passengers to the hospital.

The passengers on board the bus were not the only ones affected by the crash.

The bus crashed into Omega Fashions, leading to the owner, Arsene Omega to question his future at the building.

“Nobody ever tell me anything,” he said. “Nobody ever contacted me or gave me an update.”

Despite that, Omega remains grateful the crash wasn’t worse.

“Maybe I’m not the one to replace it, but the building can be replaced. Life cannot be replaced. After all, life goes on,” he said.

The full process to remove the bus is expected to take several hours.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.