Crew members remain stuck on cruise ships off Florida coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While customers who were stuck on cruise ships have returned home, thousands of crew members remain stuck aboard their ships.

Taylor Courtney had been hired as a show performer on the Regal Princess but has instead been stuck for weeks aboard with no one to entertain.

Courtney said, “Not working, not having passengers, not having access to land or to free internet or whatever. It’s been really tough. It’s lonely.”

While her ship has had no cases of the virus, she has not been able to obtain permission to disembark.

“It actually didn’t occur to me that even U.S. citizens would be blocked to get into our own country. That’s what we’ve found in the last few weeks,” she said.

While most crew members are from America, most are from other parts of the world.

Celebrity Cruise Lines has been sued by crew members over parties and performances that were held aboard their ships after social distancing guidelines were already in effect.

Alexandra Needlecheva said, “During that time, when everybody was talking about social distancing, they organized a group party.”

The cruise line said they are doing the best they can for their employees.

Courtney’s family was waiting at Port Everglades on Monday, hoping to get her home as soon as possible.

“So close, yet so far. That’s absolutely right,” she said.

Courtney’s captain called her in the middle of an interview with 7News.

Only an hour later, she was allowed off the ship and is beginning a two-week quarantine.

The ship will head to Europe so that European crew members can go home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.