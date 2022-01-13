HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash victim who is considered lucky to be alive thanked the medical staff who helped him on his road to recovery.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Zach Corliss reunited with those who saved his life six months prior.

He was involved in a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on Aug. 28, 2021.

Corliss walked up to Memorial Regional Hospital to thank his healthcare heroes.

The 22-year-old had to be airlifted after he sustained multiple injuries including broken bones, spinal cord damage and head trauma.

He underwent nine different surgeries and was able to make a full recovery.

“I cognitively came back a lot quicker than expected, which is unbelievable, but the toughest thing is cognitively I’d be wanting to do a certain thing and my body wouldn’t let me,” said Corliss. “When I wasn’t able to walk, I’d try to move forward ’cause my head was telling me I could do it, but my feet weren’t able to.”

