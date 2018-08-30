Crash on Palmetto eastbound at Red Rd. cleared

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - For about 30 minutes, only one lane was getting by on the Palmetto Expressway at Red Road after a crash left the other lanes blocked.

Traffic had been inching by in the eastbound lanes of State Road 826 at Red Road after a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck responded to the scene, at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to MDFR, the collision involved two vehicles. One patient was transported to an area hospital via a private ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the scene was cleared just after 1 p.m., and all lanes have since reopened.

It is recommended that motorists drive with caution as roads are wet from rain.

