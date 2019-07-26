Crash leaves rolled over car in front of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a woman crashed into two cars, her car flipped over and landed in the front lawn of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 108th Avenue and 175th Street just before 7 a.m., Friday.

According to witnesses, the woman was pulling out of a house down the road when she revved her car’s engine and crashed into two cars. The impact launched her car into trees in front of a home nearby.

There were no injuries reported, but the woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

One other car involved in the crash has since been towed away from the scene while the rolled over gray Toyota Corolla remains in front of the home.

