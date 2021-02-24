Crash involving overturned truck blocks several lanes along SB I-95 at I-395 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving an overturned flatbed truck has blocked multiple lanes along southbound Interstate 95 at Interstate 395 in Miami.

A traffic camera in the area captured a truck that overturned, Wednesday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, there were no injuries as a result of the crash, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash involved four vehicles, and they are advising motorists to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route.

Crews have since uprighted the overturned flatbed truck, but only two lanes of traffic remain open as of 6 p.m.

