Crane falls off flatbed trailer at Port Everglades, injures operator

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane fell off a flatbed trailer and injured the crane operator at Port Everglades.

The incident occurred along Southeast 25th Street and Eisenhower Boulevard, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the crane could be seen toppled over on its side.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled as a result of the incident.

The fuel has since been contained and will be cleaned up by a private contractor.

The crane operator was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.

The incident did not affect port traffic or operations.

