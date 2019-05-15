Couple held hostage inside Fort Lauderdale home before crooks take off with Porsche

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an elderly couple was allegedly held hostage inside their Fort Lauderdale home before the crooks took off with their Porsche SUV.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the home along the 2300 block of Southwest 27th Avenue, at around 1:40 a.m., Wednesday.

The two armed thieves made their way inside the home and allegedly tied up the victims, who are said to be in their late 70s, and held them hostage for hours.

“We did have a home invasion there,” Fort Lauderdale Police Major Frank Sousa said. “There’s two victims. They’re elderly in age. They were accosted inside their residence by, what we believe at this point, is two suspects.”

The crooks took jewelry and money from before they fled the scene with the victims’ Porsche Macan SUV. The car was found crashed a few miles away from the house.

“They did go through the victims’ home and gathered some of their belongings,” Sousa said. “They attempted to flee the home in the homeowners’ Porsche Macan, which ultimately ended up crashing at the bend of State Road 441 and Riverland Road.”

A Ring doorbell captured surveillance footage of the men, which police are using in their investigation.

“I can tell you that the detectives are working a couple of leads that they have, so obviously, you want to exhaust all those leads,” Sousa said.

Police said the couple is shaken up from the incident.

Neighbors, such as Wayne DeClerq, said they are not used to these types of situations.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before, so this is very unusual, and yes, we are concerned,” DeClerq said.

Police said they are searching for the subjects.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

