Coral Springs teen hospitalized after being stabbed at 7-Eleven

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the stabbing of a Coral Springs teenager.

The incident took place at a 7-Eleven on the 11600 block of West Sample Road near 117th Avenue, around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police responded to a call that reported a disturbance in the area.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found that a 15-year-old had been stabbed.

The teen had apparent stab wounds to the torso.

An off-duty officer was in the area at the time of the incident and tended to the victim before calling it in to Coral Springs Police Department.

7SkyForce video showed several police vehicles parked on the property.

Video also showed crime scene tape that blocked off a section of the lot.

Officials said they detained two other juveniles that were on the scene for questioning.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The victim is in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.