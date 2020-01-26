Coral Springs Police, Fire Rescue members host pet adoption event

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue members held a pet adoption event in partnership with Broward County Animal Care.

The event took place at Fire Station 80 along the 2800 block of Coral Springs Drive, Saturday.

“We expect by the end of our event, we’ll have about 400-500 people running through here seeing the animals, getting to love on them a little bit, getting some face paint going,” Coral Springs Police spokesperson Lauren Kearney said.

Children were able to play with the dogs up for adoption before they took their favorite canine home.

“It’s been great. We’re having a great time here, so if you weren’t able to make it today, we’re absolutely going to have more of these events,” Kearney said. “This was our first one. We’re looking forward to having a future event. We’re not sure when yet, but we’ll definitely make sure we post all our events on our social platforms as well as the city website.”

