CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police held a gun buyback event in an effort to get unwanted guns off the streets.

The Coral Springs Police Department, along with their non-profit organization, sponsored the gun buyback on Saturday.

Those who handed in working, unwanted and unloaded guns received Publix gift cards.

