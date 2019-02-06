Cooper City restaurant holds fundraiser for firefighter in need

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A local restaurant owned by firefighters are raising money for a fellow comrade in need.

Vita Italian Restaurant and Pizza in Cooper City has been holding a fundraiser for Hallandale Beach Firefighter Erik Conde, who survived a heart attack two months ago.

The co-owner said money from every meal served will help Conde on his road to recovery.

“So all the proceeds for today and tomorrow, we will donate 20 percent to the Conde family with bills, household needs and stuff like that,” Eric Gilreath said. “I went to school with Erik, so we’re trying to help him out as much as we can. If we can get the people in the city and all around to come in and help us out with this situation, that would be great.”

Conde collapsed at his fire station just before he clocked out, and other firefighters helped stabilize him.

He spent weeks in the hospital recovering.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.