Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz helps unveil new women veterans clinic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz helped unveil a newly updated clinic for women veterans in South Florida.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning at the Bruce W. Carter Veterans Affairs Medical Center, at 1201 NW 16th St., in Miami.

The original clinic was expanded to meet the growing needs of women veterans in the area.

“We have cutting edge technology,” Medical Director Dr. Pat Caralis said. “Everything from video on-demand, secure messaging to the ability, if you will, to see a woman when she needs to be seen for urgent issues.”

Representatives for the center said the number of women serving at the Miami VA Healthcare System has grown over 15% in the past five years.

The clinic will offer primary care, mental health and gynecology services, among others, all in the same location.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.