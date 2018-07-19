Compliance code employees in Miami Beach help rehabilitate resident’s home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Beach employee went above and beyond her call of duty to help out a resident in need.

Miami Beach Code Compliance officer Jacqueline Caicedo said she received a complaint about a resident’s overgrown lawn. However, when she spoke with the resident, she found out he was too ill to clean up his yard.

That’s when instead of fining the man, Caicedo had the generous idea to have her and her co-workers volunteer to cut the elderly man’s grass. “I felt it was in my heart to not simply give him a violation, but rather help him bring his home into compliance,” she said in a City of Miami Beach press release.

Our Code Compliance crew went beyond the call of duty & spent their day off rehabilitating a resident's home! Will you do a random act of kindness today? #MBeKind pic.twitter.com/1S30Zu0gMk — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) July 18, 2018

According to the press release, the man had not cut his grass in over four years, following the loss of a family member.

Due to continuous health complications, the man has not been physically able to cut his own lawn, nor is he able to afford a landscape company that can help maintain it.

Touched by the man’s story, Caicedo jumped into action, gathering a group of colleagues to help address minor maintenance concerns at his home.

About a dozen City of Miami Beach employees showed up at the man’s home with their own equipment, ready to mow the lawn and pull weeds to help bring his yard up to code.

“I am so proud of our city staff for going above and beyond in performing this act of kindness,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg.

Even after successfully bringing the man’s yard up to par, Caicedo took it a step further and filled out an application for the city’s Homeowner Rehabilitation Program on his behalf. The program provides eligible homeowners with up to $70,000 in housing rehabilitation funds.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.