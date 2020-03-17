Community Health of South Florida to begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community Health of South Florida has announced they will begin drive-thru testing for the coronavirus at their South Miami-Dade campus.

Officials said the testing will be held at the Doris Ison Health Center, at 10300 SW 216 St., starting Wednesday.

The testing will be held from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, officials said. Patients are asked to call 305-252-4820 before coming to the center if they have recently traveled to any of the affected countries, have been in contact with someone who has the coronavirus or if they are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Officials are asking those with severe symptoms to go to the center’s emergency department.

By the week of March 23, officials expect to add a second testing location for its patients at the Marathon Health Center, at 2805 Overseas Highway, in Monroe County.

Officials also announced that the healthcare system will begin screening all patients and visitors before they enter any of the health centers to prevent further spread of the virus.

