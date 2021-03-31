Coconut Creek Police give all clear after investigating bomb threat at Publix

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after investigating a bomb threat at a Publix in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police responded to the strip mall along Coconut Creek Parkway and Lyons Road at around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the plaza where the entrance could be seen blocked off by police.

Authorities said the threat involved the Publix store at the mall.

The manager of the store reportedly called 911 after receiving a bomb threat.

Three bomb-detecting K-9 were seen coming in and out of the store.

The grocery store and neighboring businesses were evacuated while the threat was investigated.

The all clear was given at approximately 12:30 p.m.

