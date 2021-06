COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A rogue cow has been corralled by police in Coconut Creek.

Officers were on a different kind of duty on Friday as they rounded up a cow Thursday night off Lyons road after a pursuit.

They led it into a trailer.

The cow’s owner was found Friday morning.

