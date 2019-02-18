MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew has stopped an illegal Miami charter boat business.

Crew members inspected the 20-foot vessel with seven people aboard at Watson Island, Monday.

The Coast Guard discovered several safety violations, including an unlicensed captain and not having a Certificate of Inspection.

.@USCG halted an illegal charter operation at Watson Island today. Read more here https://t.co/G4CeUQoBWJ pic.twitter.com/Ujs0CmU5bM — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 18, 2019

“While we want people to have fun out on the water, it’s even more important to us that they’re being safe,” said U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Benjamin Mercado. “Putting your trust in an operator who’s not properly credentialed could be dangerous for everyone involved.”

The boat’s owner faces up to $42,000 in fines.

