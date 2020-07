MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped an illegal charter in Miami Beach.

A 21-foot pontoon boat was caught transporting eight passengers near Sea Isle Marina on Friday.

Crews found several violations, including not having a licensed boater in control of the small vessel.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.