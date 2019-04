NEAR ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people and a dog were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after a boat caught fire off Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the 48-foot vessel caught fire about two to three miles offshore, at 2:06 p.m., Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

