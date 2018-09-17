Coast Guard offloads six tons of cocaine at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews offloaded six tons of cocaine at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

The 12,000 pounds of cocaine were seized between July and August during six separate interdictions with drug smuggling vessels, officials said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $170 million.

“The countless hours and long days spent by our crews to stop these illegal smuggling operations is the embodiment of devotion to duty,” said Cmdr. Michael Sarnowski, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma. “It is critical that our Coast Guard crews and partner agencies work persistently in ensuring these illegal drugs are stopped from coming to the streets of the United States.”

Three Coast Guard Cutters took part in the interdictions as part of the agency’s increaesd presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones off of Central and South America.

The crew of the @USCG Cutter Tahoma offloaded approximately 6 tons of cocaine in #PortEverglades. Find out more here https://t.co/QBqifLwMm6#KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/887SwfMMvp — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 17, 2018

