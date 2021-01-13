Coast Guard: Intoxicated man arrested aboard stolen Tiki hut boat in Florida Keys

Photos Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

(WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man who, they said, was intoxicated while aboard a stolen Tiki hut boat in the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that crews recovered the vessel, which was reportedly stolen, near Hawk’s Channel, just off Long Key.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested the man on board the vessel.

It is not yet clear what charges the man will face in connection to the incident.

