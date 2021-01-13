Coast Guard: Intoxicated man arrested aboard stolen Tiki hut boat in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man who, they said, was intoxicated while aboard a stolen Tiki hut boat in the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that crews recovered the vessel, which was reportedly stolen, near Hawk’s Channel, just off Long Key.

#BreakingNews🚨@USCG Station Key West crews recovered a reportedly stolen tiki hut boat near Hawk's Channel. The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC. Don't drink and boat! #Partnerships #BUI #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/taecIufV0j — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 13, 2021

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested the man on board the vessel.

It is not yet clear what charges the man will face in connection to the incident.

