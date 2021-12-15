NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami is spreading holiday cheer, Wednesday.

Officials hosted a Publix gift card drive-thru for residents who are experiencing hardships due to the pandemic.

More gift cards will be passed out Thursday, at the Griffing Community Center, and Friday at the Gwen Margolis Community Center from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and are limited to one per household.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.