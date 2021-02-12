City of Miami Mayor set to meet with President Biden to discuss relief funds for residents

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. on Friday.

The president’s relief package has billions set aside to help cities and local governments deal with the pandemic.

The focus of the meeting will be on getting much needed COVID relief funds to Miami.

Part of the conversation is expected to include the president’s National Infrastructure Improvement Package as well as the need for transportation improvements in Miami.

Suarez said his priority going into the meeting is to get the people of Miami protected against COVID-19.

“Hopefully, this bill will do a tremendous amount of things for the residents of the City of Miami,” he said. “It’ll hopefully give us the much needed vaccines to vaccinate the public as quickly as possible, but hopefully give us the resources that we need to make sure that we can vaccinate as much as the supplies are given to us. It will hopefully give us the resources we need to continue the programs that we’ve been doing to help the most needed in our community with rental assistance, mortgage assistance, food lines and gift cards to the needy in our community.”

The meeting is set to begin around noon and end at around 2 p.m.

