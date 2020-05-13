City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon to resign Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon will resign from his post after submitting a letter of resignation to pursue a seat on Miami-Dade County’s Board of County Commissioners.

Hardemon, who was first elected to the city commission in 2013, said in a release he will resign from the position at 1 p.m., Thursday.

“My tenure as a Miami City Commissioner has been an incredible experience for a child born in poverty and raised to be a servant of his community,” Hardemon said in a statement. “I will forever be grateful to our electors for the tremendous duty they bestowed upon me.”

Hardemon represented District 5, which includes the city’s Little Haiti and Overtown neighborhoods, during his time on the commission.

According to the release, Hardemon said he plans to run for the District 3 seat, currently filled by Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, in this year’s election.

