Officials discuss future of large events set to take place across South Florida amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - City leaders have gathered to discuss the future of events that will be bringing in people from around the world to South Florida this month as the concern over preventing the spread of the coronavirus grows.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez hosted a closed door meeting with other mayors from other municipalities at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center on Thursday.

The City of Miami also hosted several meetings to discuss the future of events set to take place in the city throughout the month.

The meetings come one day after the Miami Herald reported Ultra Music Festival will be put on hold this year.

Calle Ocho’s future is still up in the air, although it is scheduled to take place on March 15.

“I believe that our intentions are to postpone it because I think it’s a logical thing to do,” said City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

“We’re still in discussions with them. Tomorrow we’ll hopefully have everything wrapped up so we can give a comprehensive briefing on Calle Ocho and Ultra,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

A media conference discussing the future of both events is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Friday.

The City of Hialeah also made an announcement saying all events scheduled for March have been cancelled.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.