Christians celebrate Holy Week online; WSVN to air English Easter Sunday Mass

(WSVN) - Christians around the world are celebrating this year’s Holy Week online.

Over the weekend, Archbishop Thomas Wenski led Palm Sunday services from an empty St. Mary’s Cathedral in Miami. Worshipers joined him on Facebook Live.

Viewers can watch Easter Mass this Sunday, celebrated by the Archdiocese of Miami, at 11 a.m. on Channel 7.

WSVN will be the only station to broadcast the Mass in English.

The archbishop said celebrating together is important even if it can’t be in person.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.