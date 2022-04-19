SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck landed a cement truck on its side along the Turnpike.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 216th Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said one of the tires of the truck blew out sending it into the median.

The driver was not hurt and no lanes needed to be shut down.

