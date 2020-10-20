Cellphone video captures passenger punching Delta flight attendant at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a fight unfold on a Delta flight prior to takeoff from Miami International Airport.

The violent altercation between two passengers and a flight attendant on Monday night delayed the flight to Atlanta for more than four hours.

In a video posted to social media, one of the passengers can be seen punching the flight attendant before saying, “You shouldn’t have touched me. You shouldn’t have touched me. You pushed me.”

7News was told the incident turned violent after the couple was asked to deplane following their refusal to comply with crew member instructions.

The instructions in which the passengers did not comply with remains unknown.

Delta Airlines released a statement to 7News reading in part, “We do not tolerate violence of any kind and this situation is currently under investigation. That’s why two customers who did not comply with crew safety instructions were asked to deplane Flight 1997.”

The flight landed in Atlanta at around 1:30 a.m.

It remains unclear if the woman seen striking the flight attendant will be facing any charges.

It is a federal crime to assault a crew member on a plane.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.