Carvalho launches Student Innovation Challenge at Miami-Dade schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some dedicated Miami-Dade high school students are coming up with solutions for real-world problems.

The Student Innovation Challenge, launched by Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Thursday, aims to engage high-school juniors and seniors in identifying and finding inventive solutions to large-scale issues currently facing society.

The sky is the limit! This morning, I announced the launch of the inaugural Student Innovation Challenge, engaging current high school students to think outside of the box and explore, create, and… https://t.co/TRyAnFyTKb — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 14, 2019

Javier Pujols, a senior at iPrep Academy in Miami, believes it’s his civic duty to take part in the project.

“We’re the next generation, so essentially we’ll be in charge of this country we call our home,” he said, “so I feel that it’s incredibly important that we take matters into our own hands and that we educate others that aren’t really aware.”

Thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded to the winning students.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.