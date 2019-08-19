Carvalho calls first day of school in Miami-Dade best he has seen since taking his position

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 350,000 students have returned to classrooms across Miami-Dade County for the new school year.

As he ended the first day of school at iPrep Academy in Miami, where he is also principal, Dr. Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools, made a bold statement that the first day of the 2019-20 school year was the best he has seen in the district since he took the reigns of M-DCPS.

“This is like reawakening the sleeping giant from its summer nap,” said Carvalho.

He woke up at 4 a.m. Monday and saw bus drivers off before they transported children to school.

The school superintendent then met the children once they arrived at school and served them breakfast.

“We’re ready to teach reading, writing and arithmetic on day one,” said Carvalho.

Players from the Miami Heat also stopped by a school in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood to inspire the students on their first day back.

“Tell these kids and let them know to make sure to be excited,” said Kezie Okpala, Miami Heat player, “because it goes by really fast.”

The students also showed excitement about the chance to be back.

“I like school, and I’m so happy to be here!” said a student.

Scott Lake Elementary school in Miami Gardens received exciting news regarding the school’s grade that put a smile on everyone’s face.

“I am celebrating this C to A remarkable accomplishment!” said Carvalho during morning announcements as people cheered around him.

Whether a student is aiming for an A in geometry or studying world class geography, students can expect more than the traditional history course.

At Miami Southridge High, for example, a class on the stock market is just one of the dozens of new courses introduced.

“We believe at Miami-Dade that choice is empowering. One size fits none,” said Carvalho. “We have to develop an education approach that suits the wishes, the wills, the dreams and aspirations of students.”

“We are the highest performing urban school system in America. I promise you we’ll remain that way,” said Carvalho.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.