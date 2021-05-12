Carnival Cruise Line to gradually restart trips from PortMiami in July

(WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Line are getting set to sail.

There are reports the company is planning to gradually restart trips from PortMiami in early to mid-July, with the first voyage tentatively scheduled for July 4.

However, the company said that’s only if they can get the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cruise industry has been shut down since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

