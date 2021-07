SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car ended up in the front yard of a business in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened at the intersection of Southwest 82nd Avenue and Coral Way, Wednesday.

Another car that was also involved in the crash suffered front end damage.

No word on any injuries in this crash.

