Camp for at-risk kids ends with pizza party in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hangin’ with 5-0 summer camp threw a party to close out the end of the program for the summer in Miramar.

The end-of-camp party was thrown at New Renaissance Middle School, Thursday.

More than 80 at-risk children spent the last six weeks attending the camp. They went to the movies, hit the beach and spent time with local law enforcement.

“This program is to help bridge the gap between the youth and police department and what’s been going on in society today,” said Lauren Pace, leasing associate at Sunbeam Properties, “getting kids more comfortable with the Miramar Police Department and what they’ve done for this great city.”

Sunbeam Properties and Development, WSVN’s parent company, has proudly sponsored the camp for the last 10 years.

