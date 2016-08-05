911 call released after George Zimmerman was punched in the face at Florida restaurant

SANFORD, Fla. (WSVN) – George Zimmerman called police after he was punched in the face at a restaurant.

According to police, Zimmerman told officers a man hit him at a Sanford restaurant after he told a group of people that he shot Trayvon Martin in self-defense.

Police said the man accused Zimmerman of bragging about the incident.

The 911 calls were released between the operator and Zimmerman:

911 Operator: “What’s going on there?”

George Zimmerman: “This man just punched me in the face.”

911 Operator: “OK, is he still there?”

George Zimmerman: “Yep. He said he’s going to kill me.”

911 Operator: “Does he have any weapons?”

George Zimmerman: “You need to send like three or four cops.”

Zimmerman was acquitted after killing the unarmed 17-year-old in February of 2012.

