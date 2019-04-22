Calls for action after BSO deputy’s takedown of teen sparks national outcry

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Public figures and community leaders are demanding swift action from the Broward County sheriff days after cellphone video footage showing a deputy body slamming a 15-year-old during an arrest in Tamarac sparked a national outcry.

The video showing the rough arrest of 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle outside a McDonald’s near J.P. Taravella High School, Thursday afternoon, went viral and garnered extensive media coverage.

So wrong!! Hurts me to my soul!! To think that could be my sons. 🤦🏾‍♂️😢. Scary times man https://t.co/tRxk6sV7sb — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2019

On Twitter, #JusticeForLucca is now trending. Former Miami Heat star LeBron James weighed in on the incident, tweeting, “So wrong!! Hurts me to my soul!! To think that could be my sons. Scary times, man.”

“Anybody who looks at the video knows what the officer did is absolutely inappropriate and inexcusable,” said Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen.

The mayor said Rolle did not resist arrest. The footage shows him picking up a cellphone in front of a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy, who is seen saying something to the teen before he pepper-sprayed the student.

In a phone interview, BSO Deputies’ Association President Jeff Bell said the law enforcer did nothing wrong.

“If you slow down the video, you see Rolle takes a step back and then takes a step forward toward the deputy. We’re not waiting to be hit by anybody,” said Bell, “so the deputy pepper-spraying him and then taking him to the ground was absolutely the correct thing to do.”

To prevent Rolle from running off, Bell said, a different deputy threw him to the ground. The video shows that deputy pressing down on the teen’s neck with both hands, then hitting his head against the pavement. The deputy is then seen hitting the student in the head.

“The deputy was on top of him. Maybe the technique can be a bit better, but that is exactly what we’re trained to do, is control the head, that the body will follow wherever the head goes,” said Bell.

But Broward Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes disagreed with Bell’s assessment.

“You cannot take a child and bang his head on the floor, and then try to claim that you were trying to get his attention, trying to use a tactical response,” said Weekes. “What you’re trying to do is cover up your misconduct.”

Weekes said that deputy should face charges.

“It was a heavy-handed display of police misconduct, and that accountability should include termination,” he said. “It should include severe repercussions, and it probably should include a review of criminal charges being brought against that officer.”

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony met with local black leaders over the weekend to address the issue.

“Anytime a white deputy is involved in contact and using force with black youth, this thing blows up, OK?” said Tony. “How we handle that from an administrative standpoint has to be tactical, very tactical. There’s been a large cry of, ‘Just go out and fire him and get rid of him,’ and all these other things. Folks, it doesn’t work that way. There has to be an investigative process.”

The deputy shown striking Rolle has been placed on administrative leave. The State Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.