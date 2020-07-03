Business partners create line of masks for South Florida’s heat; portion of sales go to charity

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida business partners have created a line of masks designed specifically with the South Florida heat in mind.

Matt McKenna and Luis Pinol have been business partners for a few years, so when the pandemic started to change their daily routines, they decided to briefly put other projects to the side to create Peekaboo Masks.

“I was wearing a lot of these other masks on the market, and it was hard to breathe, and they were very uncomfortable,” McKenna said.

“We felt that creating the masks would be the best way for us to have a real impact,” Pinol said.

They wanted to design something that focused just as much on comfort as it does on safety, because the Florida heat doesn’t make for the most comfortable mask wearing weather.

“It makes you not want to wear a mask,” McKenna said. “These are actually comfortable, breathable.”

They’re currently making between 5,000 to 10,000 masks a week with 5% of their sales going to the Whole Kids Foundation, which awards grants to public schools across Florida to build gardens.

“Helping kids learn about vegetables and produce in a fun and engaging way,” Pinol said.

Peekaboo Masks can be found at Whole Foods grocery stores across the state.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.