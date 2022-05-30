PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three cars have been left on cinder blocks without rims and tires in Pembroke Pines.

A neighborhood near Pines Boulevard and University Drive fell victim to thieves stealing tires with the rims attached, Monday morning.

Detectives were dusting for prints to see if they can find any evidence that can lead to an arrest.

“It’s just factory wheels that come with it, so it’s like, kind of mind-baffling,” said a victim. “Like it’s nothing special. It’s just a Corolla, you know? I don’t know whether to be mad or sad.”

Another person had their windows damaged.

“I think I was the only one that they did that to,” said the person whose windows were damaged. “The other cars didn’t have any windows smashed or anything, but, I mean, it’s unfortunate, but it happens.”

The same person who had their car windows damaged did not look forward to calling their insurance companies to file a claim.

“The hassle of going through this, calling insurance and things like that, you know, so, and on a holiday,” said the man. “It is what it is.”

