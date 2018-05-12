WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews took a Weston man to the hospital after, authorities said, he shot and killed his father before turning the gun on himself, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and a SWAT team responded to the scene of the shooting at a gated community off South Post Road.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Rafael Azulay shot and killed his 67-year-old father, then shot himself.

The son was found alive and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

