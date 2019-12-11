BSO Sheriff: 1 deputy fired, 1 receives written reprimand after investigation into takedown of teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has fired a deputy and given another deputy a written reprimand after an internal affairs investigation into the takedown of a teenager that was caught on camera and went viral online.

Tony addressed the media on Wednesday morning and explained his actions taken towards deputies Christopher Krickovich, 29, and Ralph Mackey, 49.

The two deputies, along with 51-year-old Sgt. Gregory LaCerra underwent an internal investigation and face criminal charges into the rough arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle back in April.

LaCerra’s case remains under investigation for his role in pepper spraying Rolle outside of a McDonald’s in Tamarac.

Tony said although the Professional Standards Committee reviewed the case and recommended Krickovich be exonerated, he terminated the deputy on Tuesday.

“Deputy Krickovich was on all media platforms, was caught on video striking Delucca and also putting his head into the ground,” said Tony. “The Professional Standards Committee was able to look at all the exact same facts that I looked at and they elected to forward a recommendation to me of exoneration, that there should be no disciplinary action taken against deputy Krickovich for his response on that day. Having looked at all the exact same facts, not just all the reports, not just the videos, but even his pre-disciplinary hearing document that was provided to me, I disagreed with that recommendation.”

Mackey, accused of falsifying records and failing to turn on his bodycam, was given a written reprimand.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association President Jeffrey Bell expressed his disapproval of Tony’s decision after the press conference.

“What you’re doing here is nothing more than political,” said Bell. “This is not due process, this is not following your policy and procedures, and we’ve even filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the sheriff’s office because at the PSC board, only sustained cases can move forward for a higher recommended discipline. They were exonerated 11 to nothing. That is absolutely unheard of to hear an 11 to nothing exoneration at a PSC board.”

The department has faced pushback from community members and leaders who expressed their concerns with the case taking so long to be addressed because Rolle is a black teenager. Tony said race had nothing to do with the investigation and added that all his deputies will be held accountable for their actions.

