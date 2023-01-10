WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - ​The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the subject caught on video committing voyeurism on a minor and an adult female in the City of Weston.

At approximately 8 p.m. on January 6, the man was seen on a Ring camera approaching the rear sliding glass door of a residence located near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston. The video shows the man masturbating while looking inside at the adult female and a minor who were watching television. After a while, the subject is seen walking away.

BSO Weston District investigators responded and canvassed the area but were unable to find the subject.

At the time of the incident the subject sported a black beard and is described as an adult male about 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 30 to 40 years of age.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.