BSO releases new sketch of man wanted for 2016 fatal shooting

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new details in a double shooting with hopes of getting the public’s help to solve the case.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been on top of the homicide case for nearly three years.

Officials said the person in a new sketch shot and killed a mother before injuring her son.

The shooting took place inside a North Lauderdale home back in March of 2016.

The mother died at the scene.

Her son was rushed to the hospital and eventually recovered.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.