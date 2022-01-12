FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are reminding the public illegal ATV and dirt bike riding will not be permitted.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies held a media conference Wednesday morning to discuss the numerous MLK rallies, including Wheels Up, Guns Down, that take place in South Florida.

During the rallies, officials said, several people illegally ride ATV and dirt bikes on roads to celebrate the holiday.

“We have a group that has elected to come out here under the premise of Wheels Up, Guns Down and wreak havoc amongst this community,” said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The rally is an unsanctioned, unlawful tradition that brings dirt bikes to the highways and other streets across South Florida.

“They do so repeatedly with total disregard for this public’s safety and that’s where we draw the line in the sand,” said Tony.

It’s the yearly reminder that law enforcement will be monitoring the streets from the ground and sky.

While they may not give chase, they will be making arrests.

“What I say to the riders is that just because you don’t see us, doesn’t mean we don’t see you when you stop, when you congregate — that’s when law enforcement will move in and make its arrest,” said Florida Highway Patrol Major Robert Chandler.

If that’s not enough to make riders think twice, maybe new laws will, as it could soon be more than a citation to have reckless driving on dirt bikes and ATVs on the roads.

Bikes that are taken might not be released back to owners.

There is a bill making its way through the Florida Legislature that, if passed, the traffic infractions become criminal offenses.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.