BSO: Middle school teacher arrested for child porn said images were ‘art’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a middle school teacher they arrested for possessing child porn said the images were not sexual and that they should be instead “considered art.”

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Ronald Sherman Thursday morning, charging him with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, deputies began investigating Sherman in January. Investigators said Sherman would upload images of young girls under the age of 10 to the blogging site Tumblr.

Detectives said when Sherman was presented with the images after he was arrested, he said they were “not sexual” and they would be “considered art.”

The arrest affidavit said Sherman was a teacher at Apollo Middle School in Hollywood but has since resigned.

He is currently being held on a $240,000 bond.

