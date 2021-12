POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an 82-year-old elderly man who went missing out of Pompano Beach.

Robbie Burning was last seen Tuesday, near Northeast 44th Street and 18th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies said Burning was located in Lake Worth and transported to a local hospital in good condition.

