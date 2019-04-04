BSO investigating two possibly connected vehicle break-ins in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are looking into two possibly connected vehicle break-ins, where one of the vehicles was stolen, in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance video showed a truck being taken from a driveway near Northwest Sixth Street and 43rd Way.

Another neighbor shared surveillance video of what she said looked like the same people breaking into her Tesla from the same night.

Nothing was taken from the neighbor’s car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating both break-ins.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

